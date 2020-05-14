Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The chairman, House of Representatives, Committee on Public Affairs, Oluwole Oke has lauded the appointment of Professor Ibrahim Gambari as the Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oke in a statement, on Thursday, said the country will benefit immensely from Gambari ‘s appointment, owing to his global exposure and wealth of experience.

The lawmaker urged Nigerians to disregard “subjective ” negative opinion expressed by some individuals against the new CoS, noting that his appointment remains one of the best decisions of President Buhari.

“Gambari is a scholar of repute, a swift diplomat, very responsible, he has character of a statesman.

“As an experienced public officer of Professor Gambari’s stature, both at home and abroad, and his vision for Nigeria and Africa, which he had exhibited across the globe, I feel that Nigeria is indeed in a good hand with him as the Chief of Staff

“Nigerians across the Federation and in the Diaspora, must work concertedly with one another, to promote common grounds, on which the survival of our great nation depends.

“The surest way of attaining this is through ensuring that Nigerians, especially her elites commence talking with each other and not at each other, with the hope of rapidly promoting National Unity”, Oke stated.