Chairman House of Representative Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, has commended the reappointment of Senator Hadi Sirika as Minister of Aviation by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying it was good for continuity of policies and ongoing projects in the industry.

Nnaji however urged Sirika, who is now the substantive Minister of Aviation to hit the ground running, noting that he was already familiar with the terrain.

“There are so many projects to be done, and within a short time to prepare the industry for the challenges posed by the emerging African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA), so we don’t need a new person that will require a lot of time to learn the ropes,” said Nnaji.

The lawmaker representing Nkanu East and West Federal Constituency of Enugu State, also stated that he was happy the minister is coming at the time the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN) was commencing the reconstruction of the Enugu Airport runway.

He urged the minister whom he said understands the problems associated with the Enugu Airport, to use his knowledge as a seasoned aviator to ensure that the right things are done to quickly fix the airport because of its importance to the South East.

“I am sure he will be interested in finding out how the Enugu Airport runway failed within six years of commissioning, and I also believe he will assist our Committee in unraveling the circumstances that led to the collapse of the runway during our investigation,” added Nnaji.

While congratulating him on his reappointment, Nnaji equally assured him of the cooperation of his committee towards providing a safe, viable and reliable air transport industry for the country.

He said it was a big relief that Sirika was named as a substantive Minister of Aviation (instead of the previous position of Minister of State in Aviation, for Transport) and expressed optimism that the new portfolio will enable the Minister to be focused solely on the aviation industry. The House of Reps Aviation Committee Chairman also made a case for adequate funding of the industry because of its strategic role in stimulating the Nigerian economy, stressing the House would be willing to work with the Minister to correct the glaring dominance of foreign airlines on the nation’s major international routes .