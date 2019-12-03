Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Tertiary Education, Aminu Suleiman Goro, has commended the quality of TETFund projects being executed in public tertiary institution in the country.

He gave the commendation when he joined the Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed and the Executive Secretary of the Fund, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro in the commissioning and inspection of TETFund-sponsored projects in nine beneficiary institutions across Delta, Edo, Anambra and Imo State, recently.

The institutions included Delta State University, Abraka, Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi Uku, both in Delta State; University of Benin, Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma and Edo State Polytechnic Usen, in Edo State.

Others are Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo, Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State University, Owerri, all in Imo State and Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

The lawmaker, who described the visits to the institutions as historic, commended the quality of jobs carried out by the management of the institutions.

He expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for his support towards tertiary education development in the country and also lauded the Fund’s management for its dedication and commitment to service.

The House Committee Chairman, on behalf of his Committee also expressed appreciation to the Fund for the opportunity to participate in the exercise.

Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, who currently serves as acting Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Fund congratulated the beneficiary institutions for the quality of projects executed, noting that they have moved the implementation of TETFund projects to a higher level. Some of the projects commissioned are the Central Laboratories for Engineers and Engineering Workshop at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; Senate Building at Imo State University, Owerri and Mega Library Complex at Delta State University, Abraka.