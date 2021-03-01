From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Member representing Orumba North and South in the House of Representatives, Hon Okwudili Ezenwankwo (Ewepudike) yesterday declared his intention to contest this year’s November 6th Governorship Election in Anambra State under the platform of APGA.

The event which took place at Nanka Civic Center attracted well- meaning indigenes of the community, including the traditional ruler of Nanka,Orumba South Local Government,Igwe Augustine ogochukwu Ezeilo.

While declaring his intention to contest in the race, Ezenwankwo , a former President- General of the defunct Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders Association (AMATAS) ,an umbrella association of all the traders in the state, including the South East Region of the country promised to reposition governance for the benefit of the people.

He commended Gov.Willie Obiano for his numerous achievements, including the ongoing Umueri Cargo Airport.

The strategic politician who repositioned market politics in Anambra State and other South East markets said he had used his personal wealth to attract development to his people while as a market leader and promised to do more if given the mandate to superintendent over the affairs of the State.

The lawmaker said he has attracted several democracy dividends to his Orumba North and South Federal Constituency disclosing that all the communities under his Constituency were feeling the impact of his representation and wondered what would happen if given a larger responsibility.

” I have used my personal wealth to attract infrastructure to my community and even doing more as a Federal Legislator. I am urging you my brothers and sisters to support my Governorship ambition as l will also attract more development to Anambra State if given the mandate”.

In a solemn prayer for the legislator, the traditional ruler of Nanka,Igwe Augustine Ezeilo prayed for the success of Hon.Ezenwankwo’s political journey.He called on God and the ancestors of the land to protect and guide the lawmaker to attain his ambition.

Former NBA Chairman,Aguata Branch, Barr.Iloegbune Okoye while seeking grassroots support for the ambitious lawmaker described him as a courageous man. He pleaded with the indigenes to give their support to the lawmaker to become the next Governor of the State.

Highlight of the event was a prayer session by representatives of the seven villages that make up Nanka Community.

Among those that spoke at the occasion were the former Commissioner for Health in Anambra State,Dr. Joe Akabuike who is an indigene of the town, President-General of the community, Chief Paul Chinedu and Chairman,Nero Pharmaceuticals,Chief Polycarp Emenike and other APGA Party faithful.