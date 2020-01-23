Peter Anosike

House of Representatives member for Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency two, Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson, has launched Food For All project for his constituents.

Speaking at the ceremony which involved distribution of food items to thousands of people at Isolo, Johnson said the purpose was to help alleviate the suffering of members of his constituency. The lawmaker, who was represented by his wife, Mrs. Funke Johnson, said they were aware of the economic conditions of Nigerians and as such wanted to use their widows mite to bring succour to constituents.

She said the project would rotate among the three local council development areas that make up the federal constituency, namely Isolo, Ejigbo and Oshodi. She said apart from the food project, she has also embarked on skill acquisition for women and youths.

She advised government to find a way of cushioning the effect of the hard biting economy on the Nigerian masses. Adebisi Oloja,one of the receivers of the items described it as manna from heaven.

She said when they heard that the Rep member was coming to distribute food items, they never believed it.

She said since the dawn of the present democracy in 1999, it was the first time they were seeing a Reps member that is concerned about the plight of the members of his constituency. Over one thousand people benefited from the food for all project.