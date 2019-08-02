ZIka Bobby

A member of the House of Representatives, Mufutau Egberongbe, has called the attention of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila to the impending disaster in Apapa and other areas of Lagos State as a result of issues with the ‘system 5’ drain.

In a statement by his media office in Lagos, Egberongbe also urged the Lagos State House of Assembly headed by Mudashiru Obasa to urgently rescue the situation to avoid unexpected flooding and spread of diseases.

“There is need for these leaders to, as a matter of urgency, assist in clearing the ‘System 5’ drain. This drain travels from Onilegogoro in the Surulere area through Gasikiya Road in Apapa Iganmu and leads to the drain by Government Press in Ajeromi local government area. It would be appreciated if the drain is cleared during this raining season to stem incidences of flooding and mitigate against polio-related ailments now that we propagate preventive health care,” the statement added.

The lawmaker said his decision to call the attention of all to the danger lurking around the parts of Lagos was because of their zeal and passion for humanity and development of the state.

He said it was necessary to prevent what could later become an emergency.

He appealed to Gbajabiamila to help call on the federal agencies to partner with the Lagos State government in order to immediately and easily clear the drain as well as others in such condition across the state.