From Tony Osauzo, Benin

No fewer than 100 women and youths in Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State were yesterday empowered with starter parks containing 50 birds, 12 bags of boiler starter mash, finisher and other items.

The empowerment programme was facilitated by the representative of the constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Dennis Idahosa, in collaboration with the Nigeria Institute for Animal Science.

Idahosa explained that distribution of the empowerment items under the Strategic Empowerment of Youths and Women in Ovia, was the outcome of an intensive training on poultry by the beneficiaries.

He stressed that the objective is to make the beneficiaries to be self sustaining, wealth creation as well as income generation and reiterated his commitment to continue to attract empowerment programmes and development to the constituency.

“You will recall that few weeks ago, I distributed motorcycles and vehicles to over 180 members of my constituency.

“I will continue to do my best to put smile on the faces of my people by attracting dividends of democracy to the people”, the lawmaker said.

A beneficiary, Mrs Maureen Ekhoragbon, who described Idahosa as a “working representative and transformational leader”, said Ovia Federal Constituency has never had it this good.

She said aside making the women and youths to be entrepreneurs, it would also boost the confidence of the women especially.

On his part, a chieftain of the party and also a poultry farmer, Mr Amadin Enabulele, noted that the gesture is a sustainable empowerment for the youths and women.

He said Idahosa has continued to positively impact on the development and growth of Ovia and its people.

“We have had representatives in Ovia, but it has never been like this, Idahosa has changed the narrative. The coming election will be termed operation shoe your results”, he added.

The distribution of the empowerment items was supervised by Mr. Umoh Umoh, Zonal Development Officer, South South Zone of the Nigeria Institute for Animal Science.