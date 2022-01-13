From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Dennis Idahosa, yesterday, urged the Super Eagles to continue with the winning mentality that saw them beat Egypt on Tuesday.

Commenting on the match, Idahosa said the Eagles players showed the typical Nigeria strong character in their first group game against the Pharaoh of Egypt.

He urged the players to realise that the nation depends on them to have something to cheer about in the face of the hardship in the country as well as COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawmaker noted that with the unity of purpose that the Eagles executed the match showed that much would be achieved in the country if Nigerians were united against the “bloodthirsty evils” threatening to bring the country down.

“My only take away from today’s (Tuesday) game is that we can achieve much in the country when we remain united in our common purpose.

“You can see the character and resilience the players shown against the Egyptians, this is what Nigerians are known for and not the unwarranted killings and abduction that is threatening to tear the nation apart. They started well and I want to urge them to continue with this winning mentality until they come home with the trophy.

“Again, I also want the players to know that football is the only thing that makes us see ourselves as one. We tend to forget our religion, ethnicity and political affiliation whenever the Super Eagles are playing. “This is why I want to urge the players to know that a lot depend on them to keep us united as a people and nation.