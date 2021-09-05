From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, at the. Weekend raised the alarm over imminent collapse of a bridge along the Lagos-Ore-Benin highway if urgent step is not taken to repair the bridge and forestall impending danger.

Idahosa who raised the alarm while inspecting the damaged portion of the bridge,‎ said the present state of the bridge poses threat to lives of Nigerians who commute the highway on a daily basis.

He noted that a session of the bridge before Okada junction (from the Ore end), has caved in and is causing heavy traffic to motorists who struggle to navigate the bridge.

The lawmker who is the Chairman, House Committee on Legislative Compliance, expressed regret that the bridge has been left unattended to by the concerned authority despite the heavy traffic on the route.

“My worries is not about the traffic the defect bridge has caused but the danger to Nigerians who on a daily basis ply the highway.

“The Lagos-Benin highway is about the busiest road in the country and am sure you will understand why I worry about what might happen if this bridge is not fixed as soon as possible.

“From the portion that has completely caved in, you can clearly see the river through it and also notice the increase in vibration as motorists struggle to find their way through the narrow session that is good.

“To me, it is a disaster waiting to happen and I am calling on the relevant government authority, Ministry of Works through the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to urgently proffer solution to it”, he‎ Idahosa added.

