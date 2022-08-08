From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

A member of the House of Representatives representing Birnin Kebbi, Kalgo and Bunza Federal Constituency, Hon Bello Yakubu Rilisco has dumped the PDP and rejoined the APC.

The federal lawmaker told reporters in Birnin Kebbi on Monday that the decision was informed by his desire to join forces with Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu to take the state to greater heights.

Relisco defected to PDP to contest at the primary for the seat he currently occupied, where he lost to Barrister Bello Halidu, son of the former National Chairman of the PDP.

According to him, “APC is my party and I am back home and I am really impressed with the current tremendous development of the State anchored by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

“Governor Bagudu is a worthy leader that any right thinking person desirous of the even socio-economic development of the State and Nigeria should emulate.”

Rilisco also described the governor as humble, charismatic, open and accessible to all.

“His tenacity and sterling leadership qualities have resulted in the mass exodus into the APC from other parties. He is patriotic, pious, credible and trustworthy, hence I am here to join forces with him to further develop the state,” he stated.

“I am hereby calling on my colleagues in other parts to come back into the fold of the APC and move the state and Nigeria forward,” he stated.

Rilisco made the declaration at the instance of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the Kebbi North APC Zonal Vice Chairman, Alhaji Sahabi Lolo, the House of Assembly member representing Maiyama, Hon Umaru Salah, (Yuyu) and the Personal Assistant to the Governor, Alhaji Faruk Musa Yaro, (Enabo).