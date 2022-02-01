A member of House of Representatives, Mr Dennis Idahosa (APC- Edo), says he has initiated the process of addressing the gully erosion threatening part of University of Benin (UNIBEN) and some adjoining communities.

The lawmaker, who spoke through his Media Adviser, Friday Aghedo in Benin on Tuesday, said that the motion to that effect was moved on the floor of the Green Chamber on Tuesday.

Idahosa said that the motion, which received the support of the house, made the Speaker, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, to mandate the Federal Government, through its relevant ministries and agencies, to immediately commence action on the erosion problem.

He said that the devastating effect of the gully erosion had rendered many of the university staffers and residents of the adjoining communities homeless, adding that it had also affected their means of livelihoods.

Idahosa noted that when he undertook a tour of the gully erosion site, he was moved to tears, owing to the enormity of the situation.

“It was based on this that initiated an action on the need to address the gully erosion at UNIBEN and its surrounding environment.

“The gully had, over the years, caused severe damage to the infrastructure and ecological environment of the university and its adjoining communities.

“The erosion has cut-off the university from its host communities, thus making life unbearable for staffers and students, while alternative routes to the institution and the surrounding communities have also been cut-off.

“This has prevented students living outside the campus from having access to the university,” he stated. (NAN)