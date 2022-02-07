From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A member of House of Representatives, Dennis Idahosa, has initiated action to address the devastating gully erosion threatening part of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) and some adjoining communities.

Media Adviser to the lawmaker, Friday Aghedo, who disclosed this in Benin, yesterday, said a motion to that effect was moved on the floor of the Lower Chamber of the National Assembly last Thursday.‎

Idahosa who reprsents Ovia federal constituency at the House of Representatives on the platform of All Progressives Congress, said the motion which received support of the House, got the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, to mandate the Federal Government through its relevant ministries and agencies to immediately commence action on the erosion site.

He said the devastating effect of the gully erosion has rendered many of the university staff and residents of the adjoining communities homeless and also affected their means of livelihoods.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He recalled that when he undertook a tour of the gully erosion site, he was moved to tears because of the reality he saw on ground.

“It was based on this that I had to initiate action on the need to address the devastating gully erosion at the UNIBEN and its surrounding environment.

“Over the years, the gully has caused severe damages to the infrastructure and ecological environment at the UNIBEN and its adjoining communities.”