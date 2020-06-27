Romanus Okoye

The representative of Anambra East and West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, has called for the unification and strengthening of laws to protect the Nigerian women.

Representative Obidigwe, who made the call at the last plenary of the Green Chamber, said that women need to be protected against prostitution, trafficking, assault and all forms of vices.

According to the federal lawmaker, women are the builders of families and a violated or abused woman will not bring up the children who are the leaders of tomorrow properly.

Obidigwe, a former Adviser on Political Matters to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, said that women are the greatest victims of most social evils, including communal conflicts.

‘Our women need greater roles in the political parties as well as politics generally,’ he said.

‘Their demand for a certain percentage of inclusion in politics must be given serious thought and strengthened.

‘We all have mothers. We have sisters and we have wife or wives. All these people are women. Injury to one woman is an injury to all. Let’s do all we can as lawmakers to ensure that strong laws are made and implemented to protect our women and children,’ he stated.