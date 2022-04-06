All is set for the public presentation of the book “Reflections on Nigeria’s Foreign Policy: 1960 – 2020” co-authored by the Deputy Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu, Prof. Tony Onyishi, and Mr. Emmanuel Ukhami.

The event is scheduled for today, April 6, 2022 at the Yar’Adua Centre, under the chairmanship of Nigeria’s former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Permanent Representatives to the United Nations, Ambassador Aminu Wali. It would also feature a panel discussion on “Nigeria’s foreign policy in a changing world.”

In a statement he personally issued in Abuja, yesterday, Okechukwu said the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan would be the chief guest of honour, while the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, would be the special guest.

Director, Centre for Alternative Policy Perspectives and Strategy, Abuja, Prof. Udenta Udenta would review the book, while former speaker of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, is to give a special goodwill message on parliamentary diplomacy.