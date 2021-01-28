The Honourable Member representing Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency, Dr Francis Ottah Agbo, has congratulated Brig-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd) on his appointment as chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The “Feedback” lawmaker also commends President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment and described Marwa as a turn around expert as well as a round peg in a round hole!

Dr Ottah Agbo in a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr Andrew Agbese, described the appointment as apt, saying he has no doubt that Marwa will achieve the core mandate of the NDLEA, to rid the country of the menace of drug addiction and substance abuse.

The lawmaker who heads the House of Representatives Committee on Narcotic Drugs said Marwa’s antecedent as a committed public officer and turn around expert who puts his best into any assignment he is given will serve him well in the new task.

He said: ‘Marwa has given a good account of himself as military administrator of Borno and Lagos states where he fought criminals and restored peace and security in the two states within a short time.

‘Given his background as a crime fighter and security expert, I have no doubt that he will make invaluable contributions to the fight against drug addiction and substance abuse in Nigeria and complement the much we have done in that regard.”

The lawmaker said the NDLEA needs a charismatic and committed leader to inspire staff of the agency to carry out their duties without fear saying he is convinced Marwa has the capacity to lead by example.

‘I see in Marwa the kind of zeal and charisma of late Prof. Dora Akunyili, who during her tenure as Director-General of NAFDAC, was able to fight the menace of fake drugs and succeeded in placing the agency on the global map with her exemplary leadership.

‘I have always said this is the kind of zeal and fervour required to bring the needed turn around to the NDLEA and I have every reason to believe that Marwa would fit perfectly into that role of transforming the NDLEA to carry out its functions better and serving Nigeria well.’

Dr Ottah Agbo, who is the spokesman of the minority caucus of the House of Representatives, said Marwa’s recent assignment as Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA) between 2018 and December 2020, has prepared the former military administrator for the task ahead and urged him to roll up his sleeves and hit the ground running as the task ahead is enormous.