Rep. Paschal Obi (APC-Imo) has restated his commitment to giving his constituency credible, effective and qualitative representation in the National Assembly.

Obi, who is an Optometrist (eye doctor), represents Ideato federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja that he would continue to prioritise the welfare of his people by alleviating poverty and creating jobs by promoting and supporting people oriented bills and motions.

The medical practitioner turned politician said that he had distributed foods and cash to widows, indigent constituents and other vulnerable residents in Ideato to cushion the effects of COVID-19 lockdown.

Obi said that he would continue to work in synergy with community leaders to uplift the lives of Nigerians, especially in his constituency.

The lawmaker said he was propelled by love for humanity and passion for good governance to join politics and not desperation for power and materialism as insinuated by his detractors.

He dismissed allegations of fraud and embezzlement as peddled by his political opponents, describing it as a distraction and defamation.

“I have always kept a clean slate in my political career both as a Principal Secretary to former Gov. Rochas Okorocha and as current member of the House of Representatives,” according to him.

While urging politicians to close ranks with each other, Obi also advised them to jettison politics of rancour and character assassination.

“It is only politicians without agenda or programme for their people that sponsor malignant media campaigns based on falsehood against their opponents.

“As a Principal Secretary to the former governor of Imo, I excelled in that regard because I never delved into any contract or racketeering, the facts are there to confirm,” he emphasised.

Besides, the lawmaker renewed his determination to continue to support the anti-corruption war agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He therefore urged his political detractors to shun falsehood and distortion of facts by promoting the ideals of good governance.

Obi also enjoined journalists to embrace objectivity and fairness as watchwords in their chosen professions and purveyors of information to avert litigation. (NAN)