Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A member representing Mikang/Shendam/Quaan-Pan Federal constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Komsol Alphonsus Longgap, has chided governors calling for the removal of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, describing them as enemies of President Muhamuadu Buhari.

Longgap who is also a member of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) also tagged the governors at war with the National Chairman people eyeing the 2023 presidency, warning them not allow their personal ambition to destroy the APC.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, the lawmaker asserted: “Those calling for Oshiomhole’s removal are not genuine members of the APC; as far as we are concerned, the national chairman of our party, has done very, very well.”

“I have been a party man for long and when I came in to contest this election, if not for his transparency, I would not have been here as a lawmaker. He does not like injustice; he allowed due process during our primaries and that was why I emerged. Some people were trying to hijack the process, but he stood his ground.

“I was a top leader when I was in PDP and now in APC, but I can tell you that I have never seen a party chairman who assisted all the aspirants of the party during the elections. He did it in the 2019 general elections. I have never seen that before.

“So, I don’t know why few persons are calling for his removal. The man is a very straight forward person and he wants the best for the APC. We believe in him so much and as a member of the NEC and House of Reps, I can tell you he enjoys the support of majority of the NEC members and the APC caucus in the National Assembly,” he quipped.

The lawmaker added that “we are aware that those fighting him are governors who are eyeing 2023 presidency. But they can face their ambition without destroying the party. And what they are doing is to distract Mr President which is not good for us. Today, we are enjoying the cordial relationship between the National Assembly and the legislature.

“You saw that the President just assent to the 2020 budget; I can tell you that this was made possible because of the effort Oshiomhole made to enthrone true APC leadership in the National Assembly.

“The President just signed the budget into law and by January, Nigerians will start to enjoy the benefit unlike when we had NASS leadership that was at war with the Presidency. President Buhari has said it categorically that everybody should go back to their units and wards and make the party popular.

“And that is the agenda Comrade Oshiomhole is pursuing and that will tell you that those fighting Oshiomhole are enemies of President Buhari. They don’t mean well for the part and we will resist them.

“Oshiomhole has reformed the party and has handed it over to the masses and not individuals and he must be allowed to continue with his good work. Anybody who does not appreciate what the man is trying to do is not a true member of this party.

“Some people are not happy because he has refused to be compromised so they can use him as a willing tool,” he stated.