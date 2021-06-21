Barely one month following the defection of Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade to the All Progressives Congress (APC), a gale of defections have continued to hit the 18 local governments areas of the state with the latest being member representing Obudu/Bekwarra/Obanliku Federal Constituency, Mr. Legor Idagbo, who defected with over 30,000 of his supporters drawn from three council areas.

Speaking at the venue of the defection rally in Abuochiche, headquarters of Bekwarra Local Government Area on Saturday, Idagbo said: “Today marks the beginning of a new era in Cross River State politics. Old things have passed away and behold new things are on the way. The old era has passed away, the only thing that is constant is change. It is only a wicked father that will not wish his son well. If you are a good father, at some point your son will take over from you, and when he takes over from you, you will not direct him on what to do.”

Legor who was received by the chairman of the state chapter of the APC, Senator Mathew Mbu Jr., urged his supporters not to let anyone deceive them “to wish away the food on the table which our governor, Senator Ben Ayade has been providing for the past six years, because those who may ask you not to go with him have been benefiting from food on the table from Abuja APC. Aayde has done well, he is our illustrious son of the North, let us stand by him and support him.”

Elsewhere at the Ikom Local Government headquarters, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Chris Agara also moved with over 25,000 of his supporters to the APC.

“Moving from PDP to APC is indeed very special and historic and we have to show that firm support to my friend and brother.” Agara who was received by chieftain of the party and former Senate Majority Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, said his joining APC was all about bringing value addition to the party.

Similarly, at Efraiya, headquarters of Etung Local Government Area, Chris Njah Mbu-Ogar Ogar, member representing Etung in the House of Assembly was received with his teeming supporters into the APC by Senator John Owan-Enoh. He thanked Owan-Enoh and Etung APC for opening their doors to him and his supporters, promising to ensure that his membership and that of his followers would ensure that the party waxes stronger than before.