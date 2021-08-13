From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Member of the House of Representatives representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency of Rivers State, Farah Dagogo, has charged the government to give priority to youth oriented polices.

Dagogo, in a statement by his Special Assistant, on Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Lawal, lamented that the government at different levels have failed to explore the potentials of youths in the country for national development.

The lawmaker noted that since the youths constitute a larger percentage of the country’s population, it is ‘imperative and incumbent’ on government all different levels to focus on policies that would be beneficial to young people.

Dagogo explained that as part of his contribution to youth empowerment, he is sponsoring a bill that will provide financial succour to young people.

According to him, the proposed legislation entitled ‘Youth Entrepreneurship Development Trust Fund (Establishment) Bill, 2021, is already at the second reading stage in the House of Representatives.

He stated the bill, when passed into law, will ” create a Fund which shall be used to provide financial support to Nigerian Youths with entrepreneurship skills.”

Dagogo noted that the “Youth Fund “, when created will not be less than 5% capital appropriation in every fiscal year.

The lawmaker added that the “proposed law would provide a vehicle for assured socioeconomic security for Nigerian youths, to galvanize them to become employers of labour, self reliance and captains of industry.

“It will not only reduce unemployment and the social vices that characterize the Nigerian society today, but serves as a strong pointer that the country are very particular about its youths and have them in its plan.”