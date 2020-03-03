Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, Chukwuma Umeoji, yesterday, tasked governors in the South East zone to come up with a common security network to protect the zone.

Umeoji, who represents Aguata Federal Constituency in Anambra State on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in a statement, said only a common security architecture can combat criminality in the zone.

The lawmaker admonished the South East governors to send bills to their respective state Houses of Assembly to enact laws for a security network in the zone, before it is too late.

He said once Amotekun, the security initiative of the South West governors, starts operations, criminals elements in the South West are likely to migrate to the South East and South South.

Umeoji added that if there no coordinated security operations in, the two zones might be completely overrun by criminals.

Consequently, he stated that it is imperative for the governors to act fast before non-state actors capitalise in the vacuum to complicate the security situation in the zone.

“ The inability of the South East to form a common security network for the zone will prove to be a costly mistake in the future. Banditry in Nigeria is becoming more sophiscated and organised, making it impossible for the state vigilante groups to contend with.”