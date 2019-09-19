Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A member of the House representing Ibarrapa Central /North federal constituency, Ajibola Muraina, on Thursday urged the 469 members of the National Assembly to donate a minimum of N100,000 to support Nigerians, who were recently evacuated from South Africa in the wake of xenophobic attacks.

Muraina said part of the donation should go to the cabin crew of Air Peace who worked assiduously towards the evacuation of victims, in appreciation for their efforts.

The lawmaker commended the chairman of Air Peace Airline, Allen Onyema, for his patriotism in evacuating Nigerians from South Africa.

“Since the National Assembly has given the lead in appreciating the return of the spirit of selflessness, being our brothers’ keepers and exhibiting milk of kindness, I humbly suggest that the National Assembly should demonstrate a further lead by example.

“I suggest most humbly that the noble colleagues from the National Assembly should consider making token donations from their salaries (whatever amount they deem fit starting from N100,000 for the cabin crew of Air Peace that worked and continue to work without taking any allowance, the Nigerians that have been evacuated back to Nigeria and those that may still further be evacuated

“This token may be useful for the evacuated Nigerians in whatever form. The cabin crew would also have been appreciated somehow.

“This may signpost a new beginning of Nigerians demonstrating milk of kindness towards one another. If my colleagues can further lead in this respect, most other Nigerians of means all over the world may join the trail and within a twinkle of an eye, what appears to be a very big problem might turn out as a blessing not only for the evacuated Nigerians but for all Nigerians all over the world,” he stated.