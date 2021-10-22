A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Wale Raji (APC-Epe), has urged boat operators to comply with government safety regulations on waterways.

Raji told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Epe, Lagos State, that the safety of lives and property was paramount to the government and hence the need for boat operators and commuters to comply with safety rules while onboard.

The federal lawmaker commended the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) for recently distributing 500 lifejackets to students, boat operators, fishermen and other waterway users in the riverine communities of Epe.

He applauded the agency for the kind gesture and urged boat operators within Epe to register with the agency and comply with all safety regulations.

He said that there were lots of benefits that accrued to registered boat operators with the agency and enjoined all boat operators in the Epe Division to register with LASWA.

Raji urged boat operators to make judicious use of the lifejacket while on the waterways.

“Operators should also ensure that their passengers wear their lifejackets properly while onboard.

“Strict regulations and rules need to be adhered to while on waterways to avert any unwanted circumstances,” he said. (NAN)

