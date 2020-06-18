Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

As the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) festers, the member of the House of Representatives representing Ehime Mbano/Ihitte Uboma/ Obowo, Federal Constituency of Imo State, Chike Okafor, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene and save the party from disintegration.

Okafor, in a statement entitled, ‘APC Crisis: Where Are The Leaders Of Our Party?’, on Thursday, said it is imperative for President Buhari to wade into the APC crisis, as the party may not survive the different actions taken by the members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

The crisis in the ruling party deepened on Tuesday, after the Appeal Court affirmed the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman of the APC.

The lawmaker, who blamed the crisis rocking the ruling party on the personal interests of some leaders of the party ahead of 2023 polls, also called on other leaders of the party such as Vice –President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and members of the Federal Executive Council to step in to save the party.

According to him, “in the last few days our great party has become the talking point and of course the byword for all that is wrong in party politics. Whether rightly or wrongly, the incontrovertible truth is that our party is slipping.

“From the President, the Vice President, the Senate President, the Speaker, the Deputy Senate President, the Deputy Speaker, and indeed all members of the 9th National Assembly and the Governors under our party ,APC from across the six geopolitical zones, ministers, the members of the National Executive Council (NEC), NWC and all the ruling organs of our party and indeed to every other category of leader in our great party, it’s time to take charge as leaders. It’s time to take action”.

Okafor expressed concern that failure to resolve the crisis would cost the APC so much in the 2023 general elections.

“True enough, interests can come in conflict and ambitions can cross paths, yet we all have a meeting point and which is – our party platform. We cannot afford to ruin that platform in pursuit of such interests and ambitions.

“So for one moment, let us all shelf our ambitions for 2023 and our hidden interests in the ongoing political scuffle in our party and save our party first. If with this internal wrangling, we imperil our party, we would have unwittingly imperiled our ambitions for 2023 and the fortunes of our great party, in the process”, he stated.