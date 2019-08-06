Member representing Ideato North and Ideato South, in the House of Representatives, Dr. Pascal Chigozie Obi, has vowed to fight the issue of erosion menace in his constituency, in Imo State.

Obi, who spoke to newsmen in Abuja said the biggest challenge facing his constituency was the problem of erosion, which he vowed to ensure he gets the Federal Government to tackle.

“I wish to thank my people for the confidence they have reposed in me. As I did promise, I won’t disappoint. I know the challenges facing us as a people. The issue of erosion quickly comes to mind. We lack any federal presence in terms of institutions and there is need to meaningfully engage our youths. These are challenges I will address.

“In this direction, a structure has been put in place to liaise and interact with the Federal Government’s recruitment agencies to fix our youths in different sectors of the economy. I will seek a way to harness the ecological fund to the benefit of our people. Infra structurally, federal roads in our area are bad. We need to study the budget to ascertain our level of inclusion and coverage. Where we are under protected, necessary steps would be taken to right the wrongs,” he said.

The lawmaker, who was a permanent secretary in the Imo State Ministry of Health, stressed that his mission in Abuja was to fast track the development of Ideato.

“Being a lawmaker, it rests on my shoulders to fast track the development of Ideato through the windows and doors of the House of Representatives. I will stop at nothing in fighting the course of my constituents,” Obi a knight of the Catholic Church said.

Obi, who holds the chieftaincy title of ‘ugwumsinachi of Ideato’ assured his constituents that he would continue to make himself available to them at all times.

“I will continue to be on the side of the people as I have always been. My doors remain open to everybody, rich and poor, artisans, market women, students. I am out to serve the people and as I have always said. I won’t disappoint my people.”