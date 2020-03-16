Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, Farah Dagogo, has said that the N37billion budgeted for the renovation of the National Assembly complex should be channelled to taking out-of- school children off the streets.

Dagogo, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Rivers State, in a statement, on Monday, said the planned purchase of of official vehicles for members of the two chambers of the National Assembly, should be put on hold and the funds, also channeled to towards tackling the challenge of out-of-school children.

The lawmaker noted that since ninth assembly is committed to the wellbeing of the country, it will not be out of place for senators and House members prioritise the issue of out-of-school children, as it has to do with the future of the country.

According to him, “I must commend the leadership of the House of Representatives for its well thought out plan with a Special Plenary on the menace of the out-of-school- children.

“I am particularly happy that the Minority Leader urged members to make sacrifices from their salaries and allowances to curb the menace. That’s good. But I think using a legislative backing to rework the 37 billion already budgeted for the renovation of the National Assembly for our out-of – school-children should be thoroughly considered.

“Also, the planned purchase of vehicles for members should be jettisoned now and rather channelled to the project. Do so diligently will prove that the National Assembly, especially this 9th Assembly, as a group who are willing and ready to sacrifice their comfort for the benefits of the masses, who are also our constituents.

“We all know the financial quagmire the country is facing today, government at various levels are working round the clock to improve the lives of the masses, but if we are truly desirous of getting this out-of-school children debacle right, renovation of National Assembly, purchase of cars and other sundry matters, should be shelved, the priority should be how to better the lives of our children for the future.”