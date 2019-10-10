Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The member representing Nembe/Brass Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Israel Sunny-Goli has warned Bayelsans to be wary over the last- minute appointments by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

Sunny-Goli in a statement personally signed by him titled “Dickson is taking Bayelsa People for a ride,” in reaction to the alleged gale of appointments being made by the governor, said the desperation to install the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Senator Douye Diri has made Governor Dickson to make poor judgment.

According to him Governor Dickson seemed to have lost it and it was evident in “ostentatious manner he dishes out appointments to his party members, with the intention of artificially getting their loyalty and commitment especially to win the forthcoming election.”

Sunny-Goli who raised the alarm that Dickson had appointed dozens of commissioners as well as special advisers and senior special assistants without portfolios and any sense of governance direction, said attempts to hoodwink Bayelsans to vote for the PDP with more appointments especially members of the 24 Rural Development Authorities which were not constituted since 2012 would fail.

“The people of Bayelsa should be wary of Dickson’s Ponzi scheme. Because his ‘end-time’ appointments can best be described as MMM: they will not last long. This was the same antics he used in 2015 together with rigging. Let me, however, use this opportunity to inform Dickson that the people of Bayelsa State are now wiser and they are ready to vote APC by November.”