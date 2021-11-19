Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams has urged Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to replicate the enduring legacies of the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande. Aare Adams stated this at the 2021 edition of Ajagunmale Festival held at Lekki Guest House, Lekki, Lagos.

He said Lagos State made tremendous progress during the administration of the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande as governor of the state, adding that the late Jakande transformed the state greatly with various programmes.

“The Low Cost Housing Estate built during Jakande’s years was notable and enduring. It outlived his administration that today many of the governors that succeeded him in Lagos State are still benefitting from his various landmark goodwill and achievements. Therefore, I urge Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to look beyond today and build an enduring legacy that will live after him.”

He also urged the governor to provide the basic needs and infrastructure capable of driving the Lekki Free Trade Zone to generate further wealth for the state, noting that the Lekki Free Trade Zone remains one of the most viable revenue prospects for Lagos State.

“Since the time it was launched, the LFTZ has had the potential to fully utilise the investment and tourism potential to boost the fortunes of Lagos State. The zone is a multi-use facility with zones for industry, manufacturing, residential and tourism.

“Lagos State government should turn all the beaches in the state to tourist destinations. Government must provide effective security for tourists and fun seekers that visit the beaches. Host of the event and Onilekki of Lekki, Oba Olumuyiwa Ogunbekun, in his remarks praised the Aareonakakanfo for his spirited efforts to promote the Yoruba culture and tradition.

Oba Ogunbekun said it was the duty of the traditional rulers in Yoruba land to support any idea that could bring back the lost glory of the race, assuring that he would always make himself available and also support the foundation.

“Aare Gani Adams has made great impact in salvaging the Yoruba race. His efforts in cultural promotion are obviously very rewarding. That is why he is able to sustain these festivals across the South-West without looking back, and it is our duty as custodians of the Yoruba culture and tradition to support him and the Olokun Festival Foundation in this regard,” the monarch said. Other dignitaries present at the event include Oba Olusegun Ebenezer, the Olosoroko of Osoroko Kingdom Lekki, Oba Joseph Okikiola Ikudaisi, Olu of Agbegise Ifo Ogun State, Oba Balogun Rasheed, and Olu of Akinbo Kingdom, among others.

