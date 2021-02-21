From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has urged students in various tertiary institutions in the state to report any form of abuse, harassment to the government to avoid undergoing unnecessary depressions.

Bagudu stated this while addressing members of the National Association of Kebbi State students during the inauguration and swearing in ceremony of their new executives in Birnin Kebbi.

The governor, who charged them to create a communication channels for female students to express themselves noted that they must also be champions of advocacy for students to instil more efforts to excel in their academic in addition with their IQs.

‘We can send our daughters and sons to schools only to be blind that for some of them,schools are hell.

‘If you are not bold enough to say it, we can set an agenda to national union of Kebbi state students. Such agenda including that,we want our daughters and sons to enjoy schools and provide oppositions to sexual harassment, any form of intimidation that would take them away from being in schools.

‘It is not easy to say it,but there must be a way to say it. I urge our female students to know that nothing stopped them from organising themselves one day and inviting the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Higher Education, sending her email, or message that they want to share their experience with her if there is something.’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Governor Bagudu, who emphasised on extra efforts to excel, noted that a recent academic study on 30 years period, had shown that successful men did not succeed with their only IQs, but with persistent efforts.

According to him, ‘a study on 30 years period has discovered that, there are many things more than IQ that contributed to success in life. Those other things,among them are efforts.

‘They find out that the most important thing to success is efforts. They understudied icons in Sports, people like Michael Jordan, Michael Jackson in music and Bill Gate in technology. They discovered that they put more efforts,hours in practicing and correcting.

‘So, I urge the national union of Kebbi state students to put on top of their agenda how to help in reviving the helping culture,how to let students aware of the competition they are facing with other students elsewhere.’

He added that all of them should play an important role to motivate other students in their communities during their holidays on their careers, their future, stressed that, that are the ways to develop the societies.

In his remark, Commissioner for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Alhaji Aminu Garbage charged the new executive of the union to lead the students better and be transparent to them.

While speaking after their inauguration, the National President of the Union, Kabiru Samaila Warah, said the new executive would create new channels of generate income for the union and organising career talks across primary, secondary schools in the state.