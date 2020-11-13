Christopher Oji and Chioma Okezie-Okeh

Against the continuous absence of policemen in Lagos State, the State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has warned that any policeman who fails to report for duty will be seen as a deserter.

He gave that order yesterday during a general security meeting with his management team, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Department at the State Command Headquarters, GRA, Ikeja.

He specifically ordered the Area Commanders, DPOs and Heads of Department to henceforth book and declare any policeman who fails to report to duty a deserter and such a person should be dealt with according to the provisions of the Police Act and Regulations.

The police boss argued that there is no reason or excuse for any policeman to be absent despite the words of encouragement, solidarity and supports from the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and well meaning Nigerians, including our wives and mothers, the Police Officers Wives Association.

CP Hakeem Odumosu emphasized on the need for police officers and men in Lagos State to rise up to the security challenges in the state particular during the ember months that is usually characterized by crimes and social vices. He further stated that the command will not condone any act of negligence, indolence and complacency from any police personnel.