The Plateau Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Alhaji Sa’ad Bello, has called on residents of the state to report any hoodlums who looted government and private properties to the security agencies.

Bello made the call shortly after inspecting the level of vandalism and looting at the State Water Board and the Plateau Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (PRUWASSA) on Wednesday in Jos.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some hoodlums had recently vandalised the warehouses of the National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA), that of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and carted away foodstuff and other valuables.

The miscreants also invaded, vandalised and looted many other government buildings and houses of private individuals in the state.

Bello, who described the act as “criminal”, warned that government would bring the looters to book.

He also called on the security agencies to intensify efforts at ensuring that the looters were apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“What happened last weekend is unfortunate, callous, barbaric and unacceptable

“Equipment that are being used to provide essential services to the general public were carted away by these hoodlums and this, to us, is criminal.