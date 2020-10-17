Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi state Governor,Chief David Umahi, has vehemently debunked the trending report of his defection from People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress(APC).

Umahi in a statement issued by his Special Assistant (SA) on Media,Mr.Francis Nweze, described the report as false and a figment of the originator’s imagination.

He said ‘’my attention has been drawn to the news making the round in some quarters of the media, alleging that the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi has defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

‘’The news is a product of a figment of imagination on the part of the carriers as Governor Umahi was, is, and is still flying the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

‘’It is, however, difficult to observe how people are easily persuaded to believe in fake dummies in the name of rumours.

‘’If for any reason, Governor Umahi wishes to leave People Democratic Party (PDP), it will be officially communicated and can never be a product from rumour mongers’’

A member of the House of Representatives from Ebonyi state, Chinedu Ogah, of the All Progressives Congress(APC), had in a statement on Saturday hinted that the Chairman of the South East Governors Forum had finalized his defection to the progressive party.

Ogah,the only APC federal lawmaker from the state in a statement issued and circulated by his Special Assistant(SA) on Media, Mr.Charles Itenshi, congratulated the governor for defecting to the APC,describing it as a bold move and a step in the right direction.

The lawmaker further called on the governors from Enugu,Abia and Anambra states to hasten to join Umahi in the APC in order to reintegrate the zone into the mainstream of national politics.

“Yes, Governor Umahi’s defection to our great party, APC is a step in the right direction. We cannot afford to remain in opposition. We must join the ruling party to continue to reap the dividends of democracy.

‘’I am calling on other Governors in the south east to toe the line of Governor Umahi and join APC. We have to be at the center, we have to join mainstream politics for overall development of our zone and the country in general.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, has done well. Everybody should join the APC to encourage him”, Ogah was quoted in the statement.