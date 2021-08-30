The Police Command in Plateau has described reports that unidentified persons had killed 230 Igbo people in Jos as fake news.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command in the State, ASP Ubah Ogaba, dismissed the report in a statement, yesterday, in Jos.

The social media had been awash with reports that a luxury bus conveying commuters of Igbo extraction was set ablaze, killing 230 passengers, in Jos.

However, Ogaba described the report as malicious and an attempt by mischief makers to stir up conflicts in the state and the country at large.

He, therefore, appealed to the public to disregard the fake news and go about their lawful businesses.

He said: “The command, hereby, states categorically that there is no record of such incident anywhere in Jos.

“We urge members of the public to disregard and stop the spread of such fake news capable of inspiring unwarranted panic, hatred, negativity, chaos and tribal conflict among the well-spirited residents of Plateau and Nigeria in general.

“We enjoin all citizens to cooperate with the police and other security agencies by providing prompt and useful information that will help to enhance the security of the state, rather than spreading unverified information capable of heating up the polity.

“On this note, we wish to reaffirm our resolve towards the provision of adequate security within the state and even beyond.”

Ogaba further urged residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress to the nearest police formation for prompt response.

