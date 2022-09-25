From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has described reports in the media that the Federal Government was planning on selling the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) as fake news.

The agency, while debunking the report, asked the public to reject it in its entirety.

“The allegation is a mere fabrication by mischief makers aimed at creating room for another needless strike by electricity workers.

“The actions of the Federal Government in the power sector are guided by well-articulated policy documents and extant legislations”, the BPE explained.

The BPE recalled that the Federal Government had in 2001 approved the Nigerian Electric Power Policy (NEPP) document. The NEPP formed the basis for the enactment of the Nigerian Electricity Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA), 2005.

“A RoadMap for the Reform of the power sector was issued in 2010. None of these documents envisaged the privatization of TCN and that was why a Management Contract was put in place to reorganize and optimize the operations of TCN during the 2013 privatization exercise.

“The Federal Government has not changed its policy nor amended the EPSRA as it relates to TCN.

The Bureau therefore urges electricity sector workers and indeed the general public to completely ignore this false publication”, it added.