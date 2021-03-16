From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Reporters were on Tuesday prevented from covering the proceedings in the trial of four accused persons in the kidnap and murder of the Obi of Ubulu-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, late Akaeze Ofolue III.

At the resumed hearing at the state High Court, Ibusa, where reporters and other interested parties were already seated waiting for the presiding judge, a staff of the court announced that journalists of any sort should go out of the court room and out of hearing.

The staff, who claimed to be acting on the orders of the judge, said journalists interested in covering the trial should go and obtain written permission from the Chief Judge in Asaba, the state capital.

In the consolidated suit numbers A/20c/3017 and A/198/2017, four accused persons – Jamilu Ahmed, Suleman Musa, Umoru Mohammed and one Garuba – are facing trial over the alleged kidnapped and murder of Obi Ofolue III.

However, proceedings were stalled as a result of the absence of counsel to the first defendant.

As a result, the presiding Judge, Justice Omovie, adjourned the matter to April 28.

Ofolue III was kidnapped in early January 2016 while on his way to Asaba by heavily armed men who led him into a bush.

Efforts to rescue him unhurt were futile as his decomposing body was found two weeks later leaning on a tree.