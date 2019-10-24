The 39 suspected migrants found dead in a trailer shipped from Belgium to Britain are all Chinese nationals, reports on Thursday said.

Broadcasters BBC, ITV and Sky News all reported the nationality of the victims as Chinese, citing unidentified sources.

British police said earlier that they were still trying to establish the identities of the suspected migrants, who were discovered inside a trailer at an industrial estate near London.

Belgian prosecutors confirmed that the container was shipped from the port of Zeebrugge on Tuesday.

Essex Police have questioned a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, who was arrested on suspicion of murder after the 39 bodies were found early Wednesday.

Police Service Northern Ireland searched two properties in the Northern Irish village of Laurelvale, County Armagh late Wednesday, where the driver and his family lived, the Belfast Telegraph reported. (dpa/NAN)