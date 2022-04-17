From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Scholars and stakeholders in the field of environment have carried a review of the five-year strategic plan of the Resource and Environmental Policy Research Centre (REPRC), University of Nigeria. The review session was held in Abuja.

REPRC is an Environment for Development (EfD) Centre in Nigeria with the mandate to conduct policy-impact research that would help Nigeria solve its environmental challenges.

Speaking at the event, Director of REPRC-EfD Nigeria, Dr Nnaemeka Chukwuone, said that the centre had produced over 28 high-impact research publications since it started operation in 2019.

The centre, he said, has also been engaging with policymakers and advocating for changes informed by its research findings.

Dr Chukwuone said that the strategic plan, which will span from 2022 to 2026, will help the centre pursue and achieve specific objectives through research, policy engagements and capacity building for researchers and government staff.

“Our target is to use research to influence policies that will make our environment better,” he said.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Prof Charles Igwe, commended the centre for its achievements but noted that lots more needed to be done to help Nigeria solve its numerous environmental problems.

Some past activities of the Centre included: the development of pilot natural capital accounts for Nigeria, advocacy for the review of Nigeria’s Fishery Act, capacity- building training for government technical staff and workshop for journalists to enhance reporting of environmental issues.

While commending TETfund for its intervention in research funding, the vice-chancellor said that the absence of budget on research in the annual budget of universities was a challenge to the efficiency of research institutions in Nigeria.

Prof Emmanuel Oladipo, the Chairman of REPRC Policy Advisory Panel, suggested that government should set up a national research council with the responsibility to determine the country’s problems and commission universities to carry out solution-based researches.

Prof. Anthonia Achike, the Chairman of REPRC Strategic Plan Committee said that the event was organised to solicit suggestions of environmental experts and stakeholders in order to fine-tune the strategic plan.