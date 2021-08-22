From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Following renewed attacks on Ungwan Dooh (Mado) area by bandits on Sunday which led to death of many residents in Zangon-Kataf local government area, three herders were said to have been killed in reprisal attack, less than 24 hours of the first attack.

According to the Commissioner for Internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, “Three herders are reported to have been killed in an attack by unidentified persons who stormed Ribok, Tsoriyang and Kankada general area of Zangon Kataf LGA.

“According to reports from security agencies, the attack was a reprisal to the earlier attack in Ungwan Dooh (Mado) area. The reprisal targeted the residence of one Ardo Tanko Usman, where three residents were killed.

“One car, three houses and eight herders’ huts were burnt and destroyed. The military and police arrived the scene and evacuated scores of herders to safety.

“Search and rescue operations are in progress and citizens will be updated on further developments.

“Acting Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe received the report with sadness, and decried the spiral of killings and reprisals in the area. She prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and sent condolences to their families. She also wished the injured victims a quick recovery.

“The Acting Governor appealed for calm and urged residents to desist from reprisal killings while security agencies carry on investigations”.