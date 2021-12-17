The House of Representatives has asked the Inspector-General of Police and other heads of security agencies to dismantle all road blocks from Lagos and Abuja to the southeast with immediate effect.

The House made the order after adopting a motion by Obinna Chidoka (PDP) at the plenary yesterday.

Chidoka is the member representing Idemili North and Idemili South Federal Constituency in Anambra.

Chidoka in the motion called on all security agencies to collaborate in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He said they should avoid dissipation of resources as exemplified by the multiple checkpoints on the roads, especially those leading to and from the Southeast.

The Lawmaker said this would facilitate free flow of traffic and relieve the pains and hardship of the motorists and other road users traveling into the Southeast during this festive season and beyond.

The House asked the IGP to immediately disband all checkpoints at the Onitsha Head Bridge which is creating heavy gridlock.

They also asked the Federal Road Safety Corps to deploy adequate number of men and materials to ensure free flow of traffic between Asaba and Onitsha in view of the increased traffic flow.

Roads leading to Southeast and within the region are replete with multiple checkpoints which impede smooth movement of vehicles and businesses.

This had led to outcry and petitions by the people but no response from both the Federal Government and the Police Authorities.

