Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Members of the House of Representatives from Southern Kaduna on Wednesday raised the alarm about an alleged plot by armed men to launch fresh attacks in the area immediately after the Sallah holiday.

The minority whip of the House, Gideon Gwani, who spoke on behalf of the lawmakers at a press briefing, in Abuja, called on the people to be vigilant and take steps to safeguard their lives.

According to him, ‘it is important to note that We also have information that there are going to attack massively and coordinatedly in Southern Kaduna after the Sallah break. We are calling on our people to be vigilant. And we are asking them to do all they can to keep themselves alive.’

Gwani said though the military and police are doing their best to stem the spate of attacks in Southern Kaduna there is need for the security agencies to identify the flashpoints and the routes from which the attackers invade the respective communities.

‘What we need the security to do is to identify the flashpoints, the routes by which these attackers come into our communities and go into the forest. We believe strongly that we have armed militia living in the forest, living in the hills. The security personnel need to go there and comb the forests,’ he stated.