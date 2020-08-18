There was drama at the House of Representatives, yesterday, as Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi and the House Committee on Treaties and Protocol, clashed over rail contracts awarded by the Federal Government.

The committee investigating the $400 million Chinese loan had summoned Amaechi to provide details on the loan and ongoing rail projects across the country.

Chairman of the commit- tee, Ossai Nicholas Ossai, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member from Delta State, had started by asking the minister to avail the panel details of the local content component of the contracts for the Lagos-Ibadan rail proj- ect.

However, Amaechi, in his response, said there was need for all of them to be more patriotic than they have always been. The minister, who described the probe as “very political” threatened to reveal the contracts awarded by the immediate past PDP-led administration in the ministry.

He said contrary to the position of the committee chairman, the ministry has not awarded a contract worth $33 billion since the inception of the President Muhammad Buhari administration.