From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives has approved N183 billion to cater for the increment in the salaries of personnel of the Nigeria Police Force ( NPF).

The Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, Mukhtar Betera, said this is a major alteration in the 2022 Appropriation Act Amendment Bill, passed by the House on Thursday.