Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has approved N346.388 billon budget for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for the 2019 financial year ending on May 31, 2020.

After a clause by clause consideration of the budget by the Committee of Supply, it was approved, yesterday, during a plenary presided over the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

A breakdown of the budget indicates that N22.338 billion is for personnel cost, N13.466billion for overhead expenditure, while N4.083 billon is for Internal Capital Expenditure.

Also, the sum of N306.500 billion was approprited for developmental projects in the Niger Delta.

Speaking with journalists, after the approval of the budget, Chairman, House Committee on NDDC, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said the parliament will ensure that the budget is well utilized..

He expressed the hope that with the passage of the budget, things would begin to take shape in the oil producing states.

According to him, “NDDC, has witnessed many setbacks, the region is suffering despite billions of naira budgeted for its development, now that the Commission has a budget to work with, the narration is going to change for good, it is no longer going to be business as usual” .