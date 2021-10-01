From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits unleashing mayhem in various parts of the country as terrorists.

This was part of the resolution of the House, which followed the adoption of a motion by the Chairman, House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, calling for the “declaration of bandits and their sponsors as terrorists” which came barely 24 hours after the Senate took a similar position.

Benson, in his lead debate, said declaring bandits and their sponsors as terrorists would aid in their prosecution.

Said Benson: “The Senate on Wednesday, 29th September, 2021 adopted a motion asking President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits ravaging the northern part of the country as terrorists and wage a total war on them. They also asked that the president declare all known leaders of bandits wanted and arrest them wherever they were found for speedy prosecution. Such declaration to be done through a Proscription Order can be done pursuant to section 2 of the Terrorism Prevention Act, 2011 (As Amended).

“I will like to echo the same sentiment and ask honourable colleagues to join the Senate in urging Mr. President to declare bandits and their sponsors as terrorists. This will underline the determination of Government to combat the wave of criminality and murders conducted by bandits all over the country.

“The declaration of bandits as terrorists can be done through a Proscription Order. That will serve as added impetus for our brave security personnel to redouble their efforts at dealing with this menace. Such declaration when given the force of law, will renew the vigour and resolve of our gallant security personnel in dealing with the menace of banditry as the mode of operations and rules of engagement will be scaled up accordingly. Such an order will officially bring the activities of bandits and their sponsors within the purview of the Terrorism Prevention Act and any persons associated with such groups can then be legally prosecuted and sentenced to penalties specified in the Act.

“Declaration of all bandits as terrorist may also encourage other countries to do same and help create a global consensus around dealing with transnational factors that feeds the domestic activities of such proscribed organisations and individuals.

“As previously observed in this House, no one action can be a silver bullet to solving our insecurity in Nigeria.”

