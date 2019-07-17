Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, asked Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the state House of Assembly.

This is a sequel to the adoption of the report of the House Ad-hoc Committee on the Edo State House of Assembly crisis.

The House, also, directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to shut down the Edo State House of Assembly and provide adequate security “to allay further fears of intimidation and threat as alleged by members-elect.”