From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A frontline aspirant for the Kwande/Ushongo House of Representatives seat, Prof Kohol Iornem has decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) to the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP).

Prof. Iornem who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday said he would now be contesting for the same seat on the platform of the NNPP.

The Ushongo-born House of Representatives aspirant who had earlier bought his nomination and expression of interest form on the platform of the PDP said he initially thought that the PDP would provide a better opportunity for him to actualize his aspiration.

He, however, noted that recent agitations to appease Kwande with the House of Representatives seat has made it impossible for him to continue in the party.

Iormen further explained that although the leadership of the PDP saw his credentials and capacity as a credible candidate, their hands have been tied.