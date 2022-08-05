From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

An aspirant for the House of Representatives for Ideato federal constituency of Imo state, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere has lamented the abandoned World Bank erosion control project in the federal constituency.

He said that Obodoukwu, Uralla and Osina communities are now in danger of being totally swallowed by the expanding gully erosion.

It would be recalled the short lived Ihedioha had paid the state’s counter part fund to enable the state to benefit from World bank the project .

However, the removal of the project contractor earlier by the World Bank subsidiary NEWMAP sponsors of the project by governor Hope Uzodimma and appointed another one had resulted in the World bank discontinuing all its erosion control projects across the state, as it refused to compromise its standards .

Ikenga, who visited the Urualla erosion site on Friday accompanied by leaders of the community and leaders of the PDP, said it was shocking that any responsible government will allow its people to live under such looming danger.

The erstwhile Special Adviser ( Youths Affairs) to ex- Senate President Bukola Saraki flayed the Imo state government over the abandonment of the Urualla erosion site without any remediation for the rural communities endangered by the natural disaster.

His words: “This erosion is a terrifying sight and you do not need to be a professional to know that Osina, Obodoukwu and Urualla are all sitting on a keg of gunpowder.

“What is more disturbing is the attitude of the APC government in the state which seems, through their actions, inactions and body language, to have abandoned the people of Urualla, Osina and Obodoukwu to their fate.

The leading House of Reps Aspirant, however reassured the people of Urualla, Obodoukwu and Osina that when elected, he will prioritise the Urualla erosion menace, and will engage relevant authorities to commence urgent intervention works on the site.

“It will be a failure in governance and representation, if communities under a government and Constituency are allowed to continue living in fear, and on the precipice of a massive and avoidable natural disaster”, Ikenga stressed.