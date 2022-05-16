From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Spokesman for coalition of United political parties (CUPP), and frontline House of Representatives aspirant for Ideato federal constituency, Ikenga Ugochinyere Imo has tasked the national leadership of the peoples Democratic party to ensure that the forth coming National Assembly primaries is free , fair and transparent .

He said that anything short of a transparent primaries to determined who flies the party’s flag in the National Assembly’s polls next year February would be resisted by the people .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

This is as he called on President Muhammadu Buhari to release the leader of the Indigene of People Biafra , Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to de- escalate the insecurity in the south east as a result of his continued detention over alleged treason charges preferred against him by the federal government.

Ikenga Imo who was former Special Adviser on youths Affairs to both ex- Senate President Bukola Saraki and Ikedi Ohakim at various times stated this at Osina in Ideato South yesterday during a civic reception organised in his honour by the Ideato nation .

The former National Youths coordinator of the Peoples Democratic , who thanked the leaders of the Ideato nation for organising a civic reception for him and promised not to disappoint them if he is elected as their Representative .

Ikenga Imo who displayed his clearance certificate of qualification from the National leadership to contest the Ideato federal constituency primaries, said that he is in the race contrary to the misinformation by those who are afraid of open contest that he has been disqualified.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

” I was cleared by both the screening and appeal committees of party but some persons who afraid of my aspiration tried to deceive the people of Ideato nation that I was disqualified by the National leadership of the Party .I thanked the delegates who have resolved to vote for me .”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“I therefore call on the national leadership of our party to ensure that those who are coming to conduct the primaries are people of integrity who will ensure that the primaries are fair , free and credible and , not persons who will steal the result sheets and run into the bush during the primaries as our people will not tolerate that . We want open contest and if I lose I will support whoever that emerges . But, any thing outside that will be resisted by our people. As earlier promised I have made available 27 new HP computers , Printers and 180 smart phones to all the 27 wards in the federal constituency including logistics to help the party officials to continue with the e- registration of members .”

Meanwhile, he has called on the federal government to speedily release Mazi. Nnamdi Kanu , leader of Indigenous people of Biafra as a way of de- escalating the insecurity in the south East and adopt political solution to issues of marginalization of the people which had given rise to the current agitation for the state of Biafra .

” President Buhari should release the IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu as a way of reducing the insecurity . He should adopt political solution to issue that gave rise to the current agitation for Biafra. The high level of insecurity has continued to affect the economy of the south east. The release of Nnamdi Kanu who help calm things while the political solution should be worked on.