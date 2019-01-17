Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives will commence debate on the general principles of the 2019 Appropriation Bill today.

The Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, announced this at yesterday’s plenary.

The bill was laid before the joint session of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari on December 19, 2018.

Chairman of House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrasak Namdas, told Daily Sun that the House hopes to pass the appropriation bill before the present administration winds up on May 29.

The House, which resumed plenary yesterday, after the Christmas and New Year holidays, adjourned proceeding in honour of former President Shehu Shagari and member representing Ibeju-Lekki Federal Constituency, Abayomi Abdul-Kabir Ayeola.

Shagari, who was also a former member of the House and Ayeola died while the National Assembly was on break.

After reading official communications from the respective families of the deceased lawmakers, the Speaker called for Christian and Islamic prayers for the repose of their souls

While the Deputy Chief Whip of the House, Pally Iriase said the Christian prayer, Chika Adamu offered the Muslim prayer