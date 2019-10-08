Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has said it will commence debate on the general principles of the 2020 Appropriations Bill tomorrow , after the second reading of the bill.

The chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, who disclosed this on Tuesday, at press briefing in Abuja, said the aim of the House is conclude work on the 2020 budget on November 28.

Consequently, Kalu stated that as part of its commitment to ensure an expeditious passage of the budget, the House has resolved to suspend plenary from October 14- 30, to enable the various standing committees work on the Appropriations Bill.

Details later…