From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives, on Wednesday, commenced debate on the general principles of the 2023 Appropriation Bill, presented to the joint session of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari, last week.

The deputy minority leader, Toby Okechukwu, while contributing to the debate, described the benchmark on which the N20.5trillion is based as “a distortion of reality”.